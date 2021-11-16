November 16, update

- Fixed a bug that caused the level-up mark to appear on characters that could not be leveled up under certain conditions.
- Fixed a bug where pressing the flipside button at the same time as a class upgrade would prevent the character from flipsiding afterwards.
- Updated the overall UI of the class detail page.
- Adjusted the timing of the release of skill descriptions on the skill detail page.
- Added animations to some UI.
- Other minor fixes
