Update Notes - 16 November 2021

Please find the list of fixes and adjustments included in this update below.
Fixes & Adjustments
- Fixed issue where beating the game in "Hell" difficulty fails to unlock the "Skinny Jeans" skin.
- Fixed issue where beating the game in "Revenge" difficulty fails to unlock "Hell" difficulty.
- Adjusted the timing of when player can use the grapple during the aircraft battle in "Close Call".
- Fixed issue where number of deaths does not reset during repeated play.
- Increased the ammo pick-up range.
- Fixed issue where Light Blade can be activated even when energy is at 0.
- Increased Aerial Slash travel distance and damage (+20%).
- Increased available HG Special Ammo for pick-up within the scene.
- Reduced attack speed and frequency of bow-wielding ancient soldiers.
- Increased damage of Blade Slash Whirlwind by 20%.
- Fixed issue where explosions can occur while charging for Blade Slash Whirlwind and Rocket Punch.
- Fixed issue where player can get stuck under bench after sliding.
- Fixed issue where player can be thursted out of the area by enemy attacks in the reed field.
- Fixed issue where players cannot go through the window after the wild boar battle.
- Fixed issue where BGM does not replay when restarting the game from the final checkpoint in "Changes".
- Fixed issue where "Dodge" or "Jump" can be activated during the restaurant sliding scene.
- Fixed issue where door animation can be triggered after reaching the checkpoint in the restaurant.
- Fixed issue where BGM does not replay when restarting the game from checkpoint in restaurant.
- Fixed issue where the bow-wielding ancient soldier on top of the rock in "The Primordial Flood" cannot be pulled in with the Tractor Beam.
- Adjusted when the final ancient soldier appears in "The Primordial Flood".
- Adjusted Tian Yu Emperor's actions after being attacked by the Light Blade and increased his attacking frequency.
- Fixed issue where the Mountain Beast in "The Primordial Flood" can enter the incense pot.
- Fixed issue where the Tian Yu Emperor can freeze at the corner of the battle area.
- Fixed issue where certain graphics cards can cause multiple lines to be displayed during cutscenes.
- Fixed issue where travelling over the ground where the enemy's vehicle exploded can cause the player's vehicle to fall through the ground during the car chase battle in "Close Call".
Thank you all very much for reporting issues and helping us improve the game. We will continue to monitor and fix reported issues.
Changed files in this update