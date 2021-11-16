Nomad 1.2.1b Released

Hello Survivors!

Couple of bug fixes for the last update. Some things were a bit broken and missing tooltips. Also noticed a lot of people don't know where to start when they begin in Nomad. Nomad offers lots of content and stuff to do but people just don't know where to start.

This update helps change this by adding in a Tutorial system that new players (and veterans) can follow! The system will tell you exactly what to do on the right hand side of the screen and will reward you by completing each step.

The tutorial system will take you through equipping your first item to creating your very own base and gambling with Saleh. It's not a complete tutorial of the game, but it's a start. Over the next few patches I will be extending the tutorial system.

You can skip the tutorial system by doing /tskip or hide and show the tutorial by doing /thide or /tshow

For the full list of changes, see the changelog below.

Thanks for playing,

For those who missed it, here's the auger and the copper update:

Auger Drill

The Auger Drill is an automatic machine that drills through your foundations and gathers all mining materials. Simply power it with Fuel and let it run. It does not damage your foundations and can be only placed on foundations.

Caution, it is loud!

Gold Ore is exclusive to only the Auger Drill and won't find it through Mining Nodes. Expect to see more exclusive items through the drill in the coming patches.

Copper

Copper and Copper Ore are new to Nomad. This material is for building and crafting machines. Expect to use a lot if you want to create them.

Also in this update is Gold Ore, which can be only found through the Auger Drill.

Nomad Premium



Nomad Premium is the ultimate DLC to have, containing but not limited to; 26 Exclusive player skins, Premium gold coloured name tags, Access to /kits, 20+ Death effects when your character dies, Spray your Steam avatar on anything in game and many, many more benefits and features.

Level up your Nomad experience by buying Premium. Buy it here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/431430/Nomad__Premium/

Skin Variety Pack



The Variety Skin Pack is available. This DLC contains 11 new skins for you to flex with inside of the game. Simply change your skin in the customize tab in the main menu.

Buy it here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/508800/

Changelog

Changes

Fixed a bug with smelting Copper Ore and not taking Clay

Auger Drill crafting tooltip updated

Auger Drill SFX is a little quieter

Gold Ore no longer needs Clay to smelt into Gold Bar

SUV's center of mass lowered so it doesn't tip as much when driving

Copper will now spawn in the world

Rockets will now spawn in the world

RPG's will now spawn in the world

Auger Drills will now get destroyed when the foundation underneath gets destroyed

Campfires will get destroyed when the foundation underneath gets destroyed

Storage Cupboards will now get destroyed when the foundation underneath gets destroyed

Fixed a bug when selecting tier 2 talents and it increasing your movement speed (the old talents)

Auger Drills can now be damaged

Auger Drills can now be viewed with the Admin Camera

Tutorial System Added

All servers are NOT wiped due to this update