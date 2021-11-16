Nov. 15th Balance Patch

-
Druid campaign mission 1 has been greatly simplified to help introduce new players to the game more easily.
Druid campaign mission 2 has been improved to help introduce players to spell cards and the mana resource.
General changes have been made to the AI in the druid and viking campaigns to help players learn new mechanics and make the game less punishing.
Player factions in the lobby display are now hidden.
Fixed several minor bugs.
Leanna: Colossus bonus now grants leap instead of +1 movement. Ability changed to 2gold 2mana: - - Summon a squirrel and lumbering oak.
Shredding Leaves: Cost changed to 1gold 2 mana, damage increased.
Ferocity: This card has been completely redone. It is not a 4gold incantation that gives your druid units +2 levels (area 5).
Shaman: Ability no longer costs gold.
Living Vines: Healing effect increased to 4 (was 2).
Vileroth: Gold cost increased to 8 (was 7).
Rakanoth: Mana cost reduced to 1 (was 3).
Man the Cannons: Damage increased to 22 (was 13).
Mordanoth: Ability cost reduced to 1 gold (was 2).
