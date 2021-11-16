 Skip to content

Cards and Castles 2 update for 16 November 2021

Nov. 15th Balance Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Druid campaign mission 1 has been greatly simplified to help introduce new players to the game more easily.

  • Druid campaign mission 2 has been improved to help introduce players to spell cards and the mana resource.

  • General changes have been made to the AI in the druid and viking campaigns to help players learn new mechanics and make the game less punishing.

  • Player factions in the lobby display are now hidden.

  • Fixed several minor bugs.

  • Leanna: Colossus bonus now grants leap instead of +1 movement. Ability changed to 2gold 2mana: - - Summon a squirrel and lumbering oak.

  • Shredding Leaves: Cost changed to 1gold 2 mana, damage increased.

  • Ferocity: This card has been completely redone. It is not a 4gold incantation that gives your druid units +2 levels (area 5).

  • Shaman: Ability no longer costs gold.

  • Living Vines: Healing effect increased to 4 (was 2).

  • Vileroth: Gold cost increased to 8 (was 7).

  • Rakanoth: Mana cost reduced to 1 (was 3).

  • Man the Cannons: Damage increased to 22 (was 13).

  • Mordanoth: Ability cost reduced to 1 gold (was 2).

