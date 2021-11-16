 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

House of Rules update for 16 November 2021

Update Note - Nov 16

Share · View all patches · Build 7719441 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Changed events in the guest room A

We have been reported that some couldn't get out of the guest room on the second day.

We fixed the bug in v2.0.1. Sorry for the inconvenience!

Changed files in this update

House of Rules eng Depot 1725441
  • Loading history…
House of Rules kor Depot 1725442
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.