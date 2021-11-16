 Skip to content

mdiapp+ SE update for 16 November 2021

mdiapp+ SE 1.18.20 Released - November 16th, 2021

Build 7719432

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Failure Correction

  • Fixed an overwrite bug after fixing halftones in 8bpp layer.

