- Fixed Notifications being incorrectly "seen" on club change when the Dashboard is open
- Added synergy particles to Match Card play (finally)
- More bolstering of issues going to Player Contracts from the Dashboard
Blackout Rugby update for 16 November 2021
0.452.17
Patchnotes via Steam Community
