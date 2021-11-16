 Skip to content

Blackout Rugby update for 16 November 2021

0.452.17

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Notifications being incorrectly "seen" on club change when the Dashboard is open
  • Added synergy particles to Match Card play (finally)
  • More bolstering of issues going to Player Contracts from the Dashboard

