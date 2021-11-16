- Add F4 can be full-screen tips
- Maid CG add text
- Add reminders for archive points
- Fix the burst rate display the wrong number
- BUFF and resurrection state to add UI tips
- CG price adjustment (from low to high, additional ability also from low to high)
- Fix the DNA rebound effect when exchanging props with the tree demon is still
- Gift props to get the chance to adjust slightly
- Fix the run speed props to obtain the maximum, the first elves animation error occurred
- Magic stone acquisition rate fine-tuned
- Fix the hell mode all props collected in the category after the full stuck problem
- Add achievement reminder
Last Devil update for 16 November 2021
1.0.7 Version Updates版本更新
