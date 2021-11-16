 Skip to content

Last Devil update for 16 November 2021

1.0.7 Version Updates版本更新

Share · View all patches · Build 7719065 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Add F4 can be full-screen tips
  2. Maid CG add text
  3. Add reminders for archive points
  4. Fix the burst rate display the wrong number
  5. BUFF and resurrection state to add UI tips
  6. CG price adjustment (from low to high, additional ability also from low to high)
  7. Fix the DNA rebound effect when exchanging props with the tree demon is still
  8. Gift props to get the chance to adjust slightly
  9. Fix the run speed props to obtain the maximum, the first elves animation error occurred
  10. Magic stone acquisition rate fine-tuned
  11. Fix the hell mode all props collected in the category after the full stuck problem
  12. Add achievement reminder

