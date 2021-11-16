 Skip to content

Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 16 November 2021

15 Nov 21 Early Access Build

Share · View all patches · Build 7719020

  • fixed generated heroes with the Rocket Man skill sometimes having their free support weapon be invisible or have a missing counter
  • multiplayer: save file sizes have been steadily increasing and trying to resume large scenarios (example: Kingsbridge) could exceed the Steam packet size limit when sending the save to the opponent, so the save is now split into chunks to properly transfer over Steam.
  • Scenario Editor: added unit attribute Abandoned VP

