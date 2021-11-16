- fixed generated heroes with the Rocket Man skill sometimes having their free support weapon be invisible or have a missing counter
- multiplayer: save file sizes have been steadily increasing and trying to resume large scenarios (example: Kingsbridge) could exceed the Steam packet size limit when sending the save to the opponent, so the save is now split into chunks to properly transfer over Steam.
- Scenario Editor: added unit attribute Abandoned VP
Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 16 November 2021
15 Nov 21 Early Access Build
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Lock 'n Load Tactical - Windows Depot 1149941
- Loading history…
Lock 'n Load Tactical - Mac Depot 1149942
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update