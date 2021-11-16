 Skip to content

Stolen Realm update for 16 November 2021

Update v0.9.0

Build 7718352

General Changes

  • Damage return now cannot be dodged

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed issues that caused level 80+ quests not to load correctly
  • Fixed issue that caused Energy Cannon to hit more times than it should
  • Fixed some issues with Static Field where it would act incorrectly with Soul Link and Overload, include more targets than it should, and not calculate health ratios correctly
  • Fixed various issues with Teleport Other and Light's Beckon
  • Fixed issue where Meteor Shower was unaffected by the volume slider
  • Fixed issue with Quickening not working as expected

