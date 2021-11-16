Update v0.9.0 Patch Notes
General Changes
- Damage return now cannot be dodged
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issues that caused level 80+ quests not to load correctly
- Fixed issue that caused Energy Cannon to hit more times than it should
- Fixed some issues with Static Field where it would act incorrectly with Soul Link and Overload, include more targets than it should, and not calculate health ratios correctly
- Fixed various issues with Teleport Other and Light's Beckon
- Fixed issue where Meteor Shower was unaffected by the volume slider
- Fixed issue with Quickening not working as expected
Changed files in this update