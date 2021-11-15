 Skip to content

Alisa update for 15 November 2021

Update: Nov 16

Update: Nov 16

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

Here is yet another update.

Mostly bug fixes such as:

  • Fixed partyhat stacking on statues wall puzzle bug.
  • Several fixes for kitchen enemy.
  • Shoot slide walk fixed.
  • Subtitle fix in intro cutscene end boss.
  • End boss battle fixes enemies and player clipping stairs.
  • Enemies in end boss battle now dropping ammo. (became way easier this way)

    (Might give the end boss more health scaled with toothwheels spend in next update)
  • End boss and enemy in second saferoom a tiny bit less aggressive. (less fast attack spamming)
  • Monkey enemy less possible to slide and go crazy.
  • Elevator rooms now correctly showing on map.
  • Upper library door locked showing on map correctly.
  • Pendulums will now correctly swing when using the ladder.
  • polished/fixed the quick rotate when using modern controls while camera swaps.

More update(s) to come this week!

Have fun!

