Update: Nov 16

Hello everyone,
Here is yet another update.
Mostly bug fixes such as:
- Fixed partyhat stacking on statues wall puzzle bug.
- Several fixes for kitchen enemy.
- Shoot slide walk fixed.
- Subtitle fix in intro cutscene end boss.
- End boss battle fixes enemies and player clipping stairs.
- Enemies in end boss battle now dropping ammo. (became way easier this way)
(Might give the end boss more health scaled with toothwheels spend in next update)
- End boss and enemy in second saferoom a tiny bit less aggressive. (less fast attack spamming)
- Monkey enemy less possible to slide and go crazy.
- Elevator rooms now correctly showing on map.
- Upper library door locked showing on map correctly.
- Pendulums will now correctly swing when using the ladder.
- polished/fixed the quick rotate when using modern controls while camera swaps.
More update(s) to come this week!
Have fun!
Changed files in this update