Content Patch #13 -- Hotfix #12

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where the scroll bar on the mods menu would reset its position when toggling a mod
- Fixed a bug where the reminder text on symbols wasn't properly updating on load
- Fixed a bug where disabled mods that modified existing symbols and items could still appear in the game
- [Modding] Fixed a bug where modded symbols and items that made symbols indestructible weren't applying indestructibility properly
- [Modding] Fixed a bug where modded existing symbols and items weren't displaying their reminder texts properly
- [Modding] Fixed a bug where modded existing symbols and items with inherit_effects=true weren't inheriting their base values properly
- [Modding] Fixed a bug where the sandbox wasn't functioning properly if the player had Credit Card Essence
Changed files in this update