 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Luck be a Landlord update for 15 November 2021

Content Patch #13 -- Hotfix #12

Share · View all patches · Build 7718184 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where the scroll bar on the mods menu would reset its position when toggling a mod
  • Fixed a bug where the reminder text on symbols wasn't properly updating on load
  • Fixed a bug where disabled mods that modified existing symbols and items could still appear in the game
  • [Modding] Fixed a bug where modded symbols and items that made symbols indestructible weren't applying indestructibility properly
  • [Modding] Fixed a bug where modded existing symbols and items weren't displaying their reminder texts properly
  • [Modding] Fixed a bug where modded existing symbols and items with inherit_effects=true weren't inheriting their base values properly
  • [Modding] Fixed a bug where the sandbox wasn't functioning properly if the player had Credit Card Essence

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 1404851
  • Loading history…
Mac Content Depot 1404852
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot Depot 1404853
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.