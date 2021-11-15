v1.20: Bugfixes & Balancing

- Fixed a bug that caused health packs to not accurately display how much health they would heal based on your Consumables skill
- Slowed down the rate you heal from health packs to a constant 2% per second
- Added a 15 second cooldown to reusing the Bullet Time ability
- Quests will no longer fail if a target gets killed by something else (it will just be replaced)
- Fixed a bug that caused meteors to not damage the player or other targets properly
As always, I hope you are enjoying the game! I am working hard at resolving issues as quickly as possible, and if you appreciate this, please leave a recommendation. If you have a review that was affected by the fixes and adjustments above, please reconsider! Thank you all for your support.
- Phr00t
Changed files in this update