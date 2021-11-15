ANCRA v1.051

new in 1.05:
- changed some item descriptions
- fixed a typo
- fixed a problem with camera scrolling at the tree
- added a hint for what to do if you give someone something
- moved a button prompt during the intro to a more logical place
- enabled the use of E and F as interact keys
- fixed some text which was cut off
- added some icons
- changed the colour of some icons
- edited some map names
- added a clue to a clock
- the oujia board allows some alternate spellings
- tweaked the conditions for the wraith's arrival at a certain time
- edited and added to the bird's dialogue
- removed a weird interaction when trying to use the map while looking through the camera
- changed some graphics in the basement to clarify something
- made a change to the intro when the game is bound
- edited some ending dialogue slightly
- fixed a question which didn't work
- changed a graphic on one of the drawers
