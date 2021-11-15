 Skip to content

ANCRA update for 15 November 2021

ANCRA v1.051

Last edited by Wendy

new in 1.05:

  • changed some item descriptions
  • fixed a typo
  • fixed a problem with camera scrolling at the tree
  • added a hint for what to do if you give someone something
  • moved a button prompt during the intro to a more logical place
  • enabled the use of E and F as interact keys
  • fixed some text which was cut off
  • added some icons
  • changed the colour of some icons
  • edited some map names
  • added a clue to a clock
  • the oujia board allows some alternate spellings
  • tweaked the conditions for the wraith's arrival at a certain time
  • edited and added to the bird's dialogue
  • removed a weird interaction when trying to use the map while looking through the camera
  • changed some graphics in the basement to clarify something
  • made a change to the intro when the game is bound
  • edited some ending dialogue slightly
  • fixed a question which didn't work
  • changed a graphic on one of the drawers

