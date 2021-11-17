 Skip to content

Among Trees update for 17 November 2021

Tiny Patch 0.5.37

Share · View all patches · Build 7717753

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The next patch (Optimizations and bugfixes) is coming next Friday morning. Thank you for your patience!

Added anti-aliasing to Settings

Added distance ambient occlusion to Settings

Optimized textures even more.

Improved pine billboards for smoother blending

Changed the tree billboard shader to reduce popping

Fixed some instances of rocks floating in the air

Made some edits when loading last save on death screen that reduce crashes.

Fixed animator and missing scripts warnings to clean up log files.

