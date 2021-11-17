Tiny Patch 0.5.37

The next patch (Optimizations and bugfixes) is coming next Friday morning. Thank you for your patience!
Added anti-aliasing to Settings
Added distance ambient occlusion to Settings
Optimized textures even more.
Improved pine billboards for smoother blending
Changed the tree billboard shader to reduce popping
Fixed some instances of rocks floating in the air
Made some edits when loading last save on death screen that reduce crashes.
Fixed animator and missing scripts warnings to clean up log files.
Changed files in this update