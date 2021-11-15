Changelog for the November 15 2021 Game Patch Vr. 1.0.2 :
There are now Exp Potions and Big Exp Potions sold at vanquiria's shop after obtaining the golden key from the king.
There is now a Rainbow Feather sold at vanquiria's shop.
Added the MP's of the current summon on screen during battles.
Fixed a bug where the player HP's and MP's would not instantly update when damaged or when using spells.
Fixed a bug where the gem level could only go up by 1 when getting multiple levels after a fight.
Fixed a bug where the spell unlocked pop up would display even when no new spell was unlocked.
Fixed a bug where the HP's and MP's of the player would not instantly update after getting healed by a save clerk.
Changed some of the texts for them to be more uniform.
Added a new NPC referencing an in-game secret sooner.
Corrected more visual glitches on teleportations.
Further improvements to overall game stability and other minor adjustments have been made to enhance the gameplay experience.
