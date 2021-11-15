 Skip to content

Aeternum Quest™ update for 15 November 2021

Game Patch Vr. 1.0.2

Changelog for the November 15 2021 Game Patch Vr. 1.0.2 :

  • There are now Exp Potions and Big Exp Potions sold at vanquiria's shop after obtaining the golden key from the king.

  • There is now a Rainbow Feather sold at vanquiria's shop.

  • Added the MP's of the current summon on screen during battles.

  • Fixed a bug where the player HP's and MP's would not instantly update when damaged or when using spells.

  • Fixed a bug where the gem level could only go up by 1 when getting multiple levels after a fight.

  • Fixed a bug where the spell unlocked pop up would display even when no new spell was unlocked.

  • Fixed a bug where the HP's and MP's of the player would not instantly update after getting healed by a save clerk.

  • Changed some of the texts for them to be more uniform.

  • Added a new NPC referencing an in-game secret sooner.

  • Corrected more visual glitches on teleportations.

  • Further improvements to overall game stability and other minor adjustments have been made to enhance the gameplay experience.

We really hope that these changes will make the experience nicer!

