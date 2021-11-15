 Skip to content

Hats and Hand Grenades update for 15 November 2021

Update 11.15.21

View all patches · Build 7717673

Patchnotes via Steam Community

First early access patch!

  • Constricted mouse movement to the game window to prevent players on widescreen monitors or dual monitors from clicking outside the game window
  • Overhauled the lobby UI to make it more clear how to get into a game and add bots
  • Other small audio and visual fixes
  • Fixed crash that would sometimes occur when returning to the lobby menu in a local game

More fixes and new levels are in the works! Join the discord if you'd like to give feedback straight to the developer.

