Update 11.15.21

First early access patch!
- Constricted mouse movement to the game window to prevent players on widescreen monitors or dual monitors from clicking outside the game window
- Overhauled the lobby UI to make it more clear how to get into a game and add bots
- Other small audio and visual fixes
- Fixed crash that would sometimes occur when returning to the lobby menu in a local game
More fixes and new levels are in the works! Join the discord if you'd like to give feedback straight to the developer.
