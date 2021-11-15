 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Team Fortress 2 update for 15 November 2021

Team Fortress 2 Update Released (ClientVersion 6896293)

Share · View all patches · Build 7717612 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:

  • Fixed Dragon's Fury projectiles colliding with other projectiles

  • Fixed Dragon's Fury, Short Circuit, and tf_projectile_energy_ring projectiles colliding with func_lod entities

  • Fixed tf_projectile_energy_ring projectiles not colliding with tf_generic_bomb entities

  • Fixed an exploit related to opening the ConTracker while the taunt menu is open

  • Fixed an issue with props and team colors when taunting with Australium weapons

  • Fixed servers not being able to load Mann vs. Machine .pop files for workshop maps

  • Fixed not being able to apply Strange Parts to the Battery Canteen and other Strange powerup bottles

  • Fixed large bundle descriptions being clipped in the Mann Co. Store

  • Fixed Halloween: Voices From Below spell not working correctly with the Taunt: Bad Pipes

  • Fixed a sound bug related to using The Huntsman and the Taunt: Zoomin' Broom

  • Fixed players receiving knockback from enemy weapons during a truce

  • Updated Mann vs. Machine mode

    • Fixed an infinite health exploit for Snipers using The Razorback
    • Fixed the incorrect .pop file being loaded during map change when using tf_mvm_missioncyclefile

  • Updated the Strange ranks for the Razorback to be similar to the Manntreads

  • Updated The Mislaid Sweater and Beanie The All-Gnawing to fix issues with the materials

  • Updated/Added some tournament medals

  • Updated the localization files

  • Updated koth_synthetic_event

    • Fixed some prop pop in
    • Added backup check to try to make sure the point is set to neutral when the toastmaster spawns
    • Increased volume of toastmaster summon sounds to make it more obvious when he spawns

  • Updated pd_farmageddon

    • Updated scarecrow logic to make damaging them more consistent
    • Fixed incorrect farmer line playing sometimes when the cap opens
    • Added func_respawnflag back to the acid area in cap zone that mysteriously vanished
    • Fixed some floating props and beams
    • Added team specific teleporter destinations for teleporting players out of the cap zone when a round is over. This should stop players getting stuck in each other.
    • Cap point open sprite should no longer appear at the start of a round if the cap opened during "waiting for players"
    • Blocked off sentry spot under the ramps at mid because it was too advantageous

  • Community request

    • Added new item_teamflag ouputs OnPickup1, OnDrop1, and OnCapture1 that fire outputs with the player as the activator

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, Romanian, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and Ukrainian

Items

  • Binary Blackout Golden Great 2021 has been added
  • Binary Blackout Silver Soldier 2021 has been added
  • Binary Blackout Bronze Beginner 2021 has been added
  • Binary Blackout Juvenile's Jade 2021 has been added
  • Binary Blackout Marvellous Moonstone 2021 has been added
  • Auspicious Automaton Assembler's Accolade 2022 has been added
  • Brazil Fortress Halloween - Haunted Group First Place has been added
  • Brazil Fortress Halloween - Haunted Group Second Place has been added
  • Brazil Fortress Halloween - Haunted Group Third Place has been added
  • Brazil Fortress Halloween - Haunted Group Participant has been added
  • Brazil Fortress Halloween - Ghastly Group First Place has been added
  • Brazil Fortress Halloween - Ghastly Group Second Place has been added
  • Brazil Fortress Halloween - Ghastly Group Third Place has been added
  • Brazil Fortress Halloween - Ghastly Group Participant has been added
  • Respawn League AUS/NZ BBall Main 1st Place has been added
  • Respawn League AUS/NZ BBall Main 2nd Place has been added
  • Respawn League AUS/NZ BBall Main 3rd Place has been added
  • Respawn League AUS/NZ BBall Main Participant has been added
  • Respawn League AUS/NZ BBall Intermediate 1st Place has been added
  • Respawn League AUS/NZ BBall Intermediate 2nd Place has been added
  • Respawn League AUS/NZ BBall Intermediate 3rd Place has been added
  • Respawn League AUS/NZ BBall Intermediate Participant has been added
  • Respawn League AUS/NZ BBall Premier 1st Place has been added
  • Respawn League AUS/NZ BBall Premier 2nd Place has been added
  • Respawn League AUS/NZ BBall Premier 3rd Place has been added
  • Respawn League AUS/NZ BBall Premier Participant has been added
  • Respawn League Asia BBall Main 1st Place has been added
  • Respawn League Asia BBall Main 2nd Place has been added
  • Respawn League Asia BBall Main 3rd Place has been added
  • Respawn League Asia BBall Main Participant has been added
  • Respawn League Asia BBall Premier 1st Place has been added
  • Respawn League Asia BBall Premier 2nd Place has been added
  • Respawn League Asia BBall Premier 3rd Place has been added
  • Respawn League Asia BBall Premier Participant has been added
  • ozfortress Premier First Place has been added
  • ozfortress Premier Second Place has been added
  • ozfortress Premier Third Place has been added
  • ozfortress Premier Participant has been added
  • ozfortress High First Place has been added
  • ozfortress High Second Place has been added
  • ozfortress High Third Place has been added
  • ozfortress High Participant has been added
  • ozfortress Intermediate First Place has been added
  • ozfortress Intermediate Second Place has been added
  • ozfortress Intermediate Third Place has been added
  • ozfortress Intermediate Participant has been added
  • ozfortress Main First Place has been added
  • ozfortress Main Second Place has been added
  • ozfortress Main Third Place has been added
  • ozfortress Main Participant has been added
  • ozfortress Open First Place has been added
  • ozfortress Open Second Place has been added
  • ozfortress Open Third Place has been added
  • ozfortress Open Participant has been added
  • AsiaFortress Cup Division 1 1st Place has been added
  • AsiaFortress Cup Division 1 2nd Place has been added
  • AsiaFortress Cup Division 1 3rd Place has been added
  • AsiaFortress Cup Division 1 Participant has been added
  • AsiaFortress Cup Division 2 1st Place has been added
  • AsiaFortress Cup Division 2 2nd Place has been added
  • AsiaFortress Cup Division 2 3rd Place has been added
  • AsiaFortress Cup Division 2 Participant has been added
  • AsiaFortress Cup Division 3 1st Place has been added
  • AsiaFortress Cup Division 3 2nd Place has been added
  • AsiaFortress Cup Division 3 3rd Place has been added
  • AsiaFortress Cup Division 3 Participant has been added
  • AsiaFortress Cup Division 4 1st Place has been added
  • AsiaFortress Cup Division 4 2nd Place has been added
  • AsiaFortress Cup Division 4 3rd Place has been added
  • AsiaFortress Cup Division 4 Participant has been added

Changed files in this update

TF2 Client server shared Depot 441
  • Loading history…
TF2 Windows client Depot 232251
  • Loading history…
TF2 OSX client Depot 232252
  • Loading history…
TF2 Linux client Depot 232253
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.