Team Fortress 2 Update Released (ClientVersion 6896293)

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:
Fixed Dragon's Fury projectiles colliding with other projectiles
Fixed Dragon's Fury, Short Circuit, and tf_projectile_energy_ring projectiles colliding with func_lod entities
Fixed tf_projectile_energy_ring projectiles not colliding with tf_generic_bomb entities
Fixed an exploit related to opening the ConTracker while the taunt menu is open
Fixed an issue with props and team colors when taunting with Australium weapons
Fixed servers not being able to load Mann vs. Machine .pop files for workshop maps
Fixed not being able to apply Strange Parts to the Battery Canteen and other Strange powerup bottles
Fixed large bundle descriptions being clipped in the Mann Co. Store
Fixed Halloween: Voices From Below spell not working correctly with the Taunt: Bad Pipes
Fixed a sound bug related to using The Huntsman and the Taunt: Zoomin' Broom
Fixed players receiving knockback from enemy weapons during a truce
Updated Mann vs. Machine mode
- Fixed an infinite health exploit for Snipers using The Razorback
- Fixed the incorrect .pop file being loaded during map change when using tf_mvm_missioncyclefile
Updated the Strange ranks for the Razorback to be similar to the Manntreads
Updated The Mislaid Sweater and Beanie The All-Gnawing to fix issues with the materials
Updated/Added some tournament medals
Updated the localization files
Updated koth_synthetic_event
- Fixed some prop pop in
- Added backup check to try to make sure the point is set to neutral when the toastmaster spawns
- Increased volume of toastmaster summon sounds to make it more obvious when he spawns
Updated pd_farmageddon
- Updated scarecrow logic to make damaging them more consistent
- Fixed incorrect farmer line playing sometimes when the cap opens
- Added func_respawnflag back to the acid area in cap zone that mysteriously vanished
- Fixed some floating props and beams
- Added team specific teleporter destinations for teleporting players out of the cap zone when a round is over. This should stop players getting stuck in each other.
- Cap point open sprite should no longer appear at the start of a round if the cap opened during "waiting for players"
- Blocked off sentry spot under the ramps at mid because it was too advantageous
Community request
- Added new item_teamflag ouputs OnPickup1, OnDrop1, and OnCapture1 that fire outputs with the player as the activator
Extra notes