Crocotile 3D update for 15 November 2021

v1.7.2

15 November 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v.1.7.2 (November 15, 2021)

  • Added: UV panel will highlight the part/vert that is being hovered over in the 3d scene and vice versa.
  • Improved: UV panel was redrawing UVs everytime the mouse moved- this is now fixed.
  • Fixed: .Obj exports would be missing a tile if the scene consisted of only objects (no single tiles).

