Build 80 Patch Notes

BALANCE
- Readjusted item and equipment drops throughout the game
- Rebalanced all equipment; Mirai’s weapons now grant flat bonus damage in addition to adding special effects
UI
- Redoing UI and it’s currently in-progress so please excuse the mess, but it’ll be way better when we are done
- First pass of the new Quest UI which shows all active quests (upgrades/story quests, and non-story)
- Inventory UI now shows all of your materials in a single place
BUGS
- Countless bugs fixed, and created
CONTENT/GAMEPLAY
- There are now three usable items in battle! Choose an item to bring by going to the Inventory screen and pressing the Context button. In battle, you can use the item by pressing F on the keyboard, or X on an Xbox controller. Using an item will throw it on to the board immediately. Clear the item block to activate its effect! But remember, you can only use three items per battle!
- A metric ton of new monsters, monster sprites, and special attacks! Not all are currently accessible, but you’ll see some very creative new abilities!
- Explore (and loot) the houses of Gon, Amara, Pari, Eric, Christine, and James!
- 3 New adventure maps to explore, with new monsters and bosses in each
- Build the Workshop and upgrade Nando’s Campfire into a Bistro!
ART/VISUALS
- Many new and adjusted battle visual effects (attacks, puzzle board, etc.)
- New and adjusted camera/transition effects
- New character emotes
- New character animations for several characters
- New tilesets for High Mountain, Hot springs, and more
SOUND
- Many new and adjusted sound effects
- Several new songs
ENGINE
- Created cutscene debugging tool
- Created entire game progress/flag debugging tool
- Switched over many game systems to ScriptableObjects for easier content creation
Changed files in this update