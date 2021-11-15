 Skip to content

Industry Idle update for 15 November 2021

Patch 0.14.2

Patch 0.14.2

  • Balance: FaceApp's input and output has been adjusted

    - QoL: Now you can dock Player Trade, Statistics Bureau, Trade Center panels (Desktop version only)
  • QoL: Add Swiss money amount to Swiss Boost and Swiss Upgrade page
  • Bugfix: Fix a bug where offline earning does not work if you have unclaimed offline earning before logging off
  • Bugfix: Fix a bug where downgrade a building refunds incorrect cash
  • QoL: Optimize the CPU/GPU usage while running the game on the background (Steam version only)
  • QoL: Improve toast notification UI

    There are 96 resources, 138 factories, 51 policies, 13 maps and 52 achievements available in this version

Web: https://play.industryidle.com/

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1574000/Industry_Idle/

Google Play: https://play.google.com/apps/testing/com.fishpondstudio.industryidle

AppStore: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/industry-idle-factory-tycoon/id1554773046

