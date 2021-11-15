Patch 0.14.2

- Balance: FaceApp's input and output has been adjusted
- QoL: Now you can dock Player Trade, Statistics Bureau, Trade Center panels (Desktop version only)
- QoL: Add Swiss money amount to Swiss Boost and Swiss Upgrade page
- Bugfix: Fix a bug where offline earning does not work if you have unclaimed offline earning before logging off
- Bugfix: Fix a bug where downgrade a building refunds incorrect cash
- QoL: Optimize the CPU/GPU usage while running the game on the background (Steam version only)
- QoL: Improve toast notification UI
There are 96 resources, 138 factories, 51 policies, 13 maps and 52 achievements available in this version
Web: https://play.industryidle.com/
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1574000/Industry_Idle/
Google Play: https://play.google.com/apps/testing/com.fishpondstudio.industryidle
AppStore: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/industry-idle-factory-tycoon/id1554773046
Changed files in this update