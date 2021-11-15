 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Outbreak update for 15 November 2021

The Outbreak Small Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7717425 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update:

  • General update

Changed files in this update

"The Outbreak"-Depot Depot 1089692
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.