Luck be a Landlord update for 15 November 2021

Content Patch #13 -- Hotfix #9

Share · View all patches · Build 7717297 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where mods that were attempting to execute potentially malicious code weren't being prevented from being loaded
  • Fixed a bug where symbols that are "counted" (Diamond, Cultist, etc.) were crashing the game when destroyed
  • Fixed a bug where Midas Bomb's logic was extremely CPU-heavy, sometimes causing crashes
  • Fixed a bug where disabled Mods could still appear in the game
  • [Modding] Fixed a bug where modified existing items couldn't be loaded
  • [Modding] Fixed a bug where mods that referenced other mods in descriptions and effects would cause the game to crash
  • [Modding] Fixed numerous bugs where the game could crash if a non-string variable was passed to the "a" variable in comparisons

Changed files in this update

