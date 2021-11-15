Content Patch #13 -- Hotfix #9

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where mods that were attempting to execute potentially malicious code weren't being prevented from being loaded
- Fixed a bug where symbols that are "counted" (Diamond, Cultist, etc.) were crashing the game when destroyed
- Fixed a bug where Midas Bomb's logic was extremely CPU-heavy, sometimes causing crashes
- Fixed a bug where disabled Mods could still appear in the game
- [Modding] Fixed a bug where modified existing items couldn't be loaded
- [Modding] Fixed a bug where mods that referenced other mods in descriptions and effects would cause the game to crash
- [Modding] Fixed numerous bugs where the game could crash if a non-string variable was passed to the "a" variable in comparisons
