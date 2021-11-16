Mondays On Mars

More Bug Squashing and the return of the Rover View!
This week was focused on further bug fixing, changes to the tooltips and the implementation of the Rover View!
Features Added:
- Rover View, press F5 while any rover is selected to assume control.
- Note, there is currently an issue with controlling rovers currently under orders, this will be fixed soon.
- Q and E to rotate, W and S to go back and forth.
- New setting: Double Tap Interval. This setting modifies the time in between actions before the game would register it as a double-tap. Tweak this to be smaller if you feel like you’re accidentally sprinting too often, or larger if you can’t get it to sprint.
Bugs Fixed:
- Tooltips have been adjusted to be less epilepsy inducing and smaller.
- The mouse look function of the camera is now disabled until the game finishes placing the player camera in the right location, this should prevent some confusion when it comes to mouse look in the beginning of the game.
- Manual Connect Tooltip renamed and will not spaz out.
- The Show Factory Links setting in the settings menu has been fixed.
Cheers,
-Max
Changed files in this update