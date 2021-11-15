Patch v0.9.0 - New World Save system, Island map, and farms!

New Features and Changes:
- Save Building System - Castles will not disappear after a wipe or patch. Note that people will still disappear. In order to compensate for the loss, we will take the total levels of your people and population and spawn them with distributed skill levels when the player logs in after the wipe. In the future, people will die of old age. In Coronation, characters' skill levels are not expected to be permanent, like in most MMORPGs.
- New Island map.
- New dungeons: Bandit Campsite, Zombie Labyrinth, Knight Stronghold.
- New farms system and Farmer job - Build a Farmland that has 9 slots for crops, till the land, water them and watch them grow until harvest.
- New requirements to proceed to Copper and Iron tiers. You will have to defeat the Zombie Boss to be able to make Copper items, and the Knight Boss to to be able to make Iron items.
- Enemy waves will now be dependent on which island your castle is built at. Detailed information is shown in a draft map below.
- F5 will now affect all AI under your control as a global command.
- Adjusted candle lights to be less green.
- Blacksmiths will use the most common rarities of ores and wood to make equipment.
- Improved AI line of fire, to only shoot visible targets.
- Chat will always be shown.
- Added 3 more views of each town in the town panel.
- Important controls are shown at the bottom left (idle, combat, building, sleeping/sitting).
- Bag, stockpile and chest slots increased from 30 to 100.
- Enemies will attack your buildings more frequently.
- Added new command for people to drop all items at the stockpile.
Bugs Hopefully Fixed:
- Villagers not working when player goes offline.
- Able to equip multiple weapons by quickly changing them.
- Able to be declared war upon even when PvE mode.
- Berries hogging up in AI's inventories.
Server and all save data will be wiped.
Changed files in this update