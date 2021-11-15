Update 9 - v0.9.4

Hi, fellow adorers!

Thank you so much for the suggestions and bugs found.

In this patch, we have two major changes in the Essences and Food Durability. These changes will help a lot the adorer to plan his path through the quests or prepare for an Expedition.

Essences

After going on a run, all unused essences will not completely disappear, but only lose 1 level.

If it is a level 1 Essence, it will turn into ashes.



For now, the ashes are just a visual reminder that the essence expired. But maybe we can find a good mechanic in the future to use them.

Food Durability

The cooking system also got an important change.

Now, if you cook the ingredients, their durability will increase and reset.

This will help a lot to conserve the food.

Raw ingredient = 4 durability

1 Cooked ingredient = 5 durability

2 Cooked ingredients = 6 durability

3 Cooked Ingredients = 7 durability

New & Adjustments

New essences durability system.

Possibility to change the creature's name added to the Sanctuary. Click on the creature > Edit Name.

Added the Essences Inventory to the Creatures tab. You can apply them anywhere in the village.

Now fragments that are reward of expeditions are distributed between the expedition maps.

Release Button color is now red.

Added a different symbol to creatures that have a secret way to find&capture.

UI: Now the Creatures Slots only expand downwards.

Now if a rune is activated all the available rune points are assigned to it.

UI: Aligned the text that shows in the Header of the Cooking UI, Apply Essence UI, and other UIs.

Arrow that points to the Quests: changed the space from the border(%) from 18 to 24.

Now after applying an essence to an ability the selection remains in this ability while using a joystick.

Changed first Maena dialogue.

Balances

Changed distance to find the target of ranged creatures.

Reduced Felwin's ability "Increase size" by 30%.

Now the Spinning Top item causes stagger.

Fouboo shield duration reduced from 5 to 3 seconds.

Reduced Dommu's range by 40%.

Melkran attack damage reduced from 7 to 5.

Bug Fixes