 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Fox in the Forest update for 17 November 2021

Update notes for v.1.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 7716770 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.0.2 includes significant bug fix improvements, additional UI elements, and improved AI difficulty for solo play!

Improvements:

Updated AI difficulty and improved AI decision making to provide a more consistent and challenging opponent in Solo play modes.

Added visual element to display the target score to complete a match.

Reduced time between rounds, having the next round begin more quickly to improve the pace of the game.

Bug Fixes:

Improved visibility of text on smaller resolutions

Adjusted card positions in hand

Polish and improvements to sound effects

Improved Challenge scoring meter and tracker

Removed overlap of last scoreboard entry on widescreen

General bug fixes, stability improvements, and UI issue resolution

Changed files in this update

Fox in the Forest Content Depot 1729051
  • Loading history…
The Fox in the Forest Depot - OSX Depot 1729052
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.