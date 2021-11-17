Update notes for v.1.0.2

Patch 1.0.2 includes significant bug fix improvements, additional UI elements, and improved AI difficulty for solo play!
Improvements:
Updated AI difficulty and improved AI decision making to provide a more consistent and challenging opponent in Solo play modes.
Added visual element to display the target score to complete a match.
Reduced time between rounds, having the next round begin more quickly to improve the pace of the game.
Bug Fixes:
Improved visibility of text on smaller resolutions
Adjusted card positions in hand
Polish and improvements to sound effects
Improved Challenge scoring meter and tracker
Removed overlap of last scoreboard entry on widescreen
General bug fixes, stability improvements, and UI issue resolution
Changed files in this update