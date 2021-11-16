 Skip to content

The Shadows Lengthen update for 16 November 2021

Bug Fixes including imporved Ground Terrain and footfall audio sounds!

Build 7716707

bug fix #111 Reduced multiple materials into a Marco material, reducing crashes.

bug fix #112 Heartbeat audio now works more predictably .

bug fix #112 Pause menu now works with the ability to exit the game and return to the main menu.

bug fix #113 Ground tesselation/parallax visual issue is now solved.

A tweet detailing this fix for the ground geometry can be read here:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1458548274038722560

bug fix # 114 All terrain now returns the correct sound effects. There are a total of 60 unique footfall sounds.

bug fix # 115 Crashing has been greatly reduced with improved reflection maps and reflection rendering system.

