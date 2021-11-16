Bug Fixes including imporved Ground Terrain and footfall audio sounds!

bug fix #111 Reduced multiple materials into a Marco material, reducing crashes.
bug fix #112 Heartbeat audio now works more predictably .
bug fix #112 Pause menu now works with the ability to exit the game and return to the main menu.
bug fix #113 Ground tesselation/parallax visual issue is now solved.
bug fix # 114 All terrain now returns the correct sound effects. There are a total of 60 unique footfall sounds.
bug fix # 115 Crashing has been greatly reduced with improved reflection maps and reflection rendering system.
Changed files in this update