| UPDATE AND FIXES

Hello Detailers! 🚗
Thank you so much for your big and detailed feedback! For the last couple of hours we read your comments to fix even a small detail to make the gameplay more enjoyable for all of you. The team has prepared a update to the game.
List of changes:
- Fixed a problem with a connected joystick
- language fix for polishing in German
- facilitating the drying of cars
Thank you for all your feedback and Steam review. 💪
🚘 PROLOGUE | SUGGESTIONS & FEEDBACK
We are really excited and can't wait for your feedback! All suggestions and reports are extremely important to us, and we are counting on every thought and opinion!
Regards,
Car Detailing Simulator Team