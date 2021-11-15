 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Car Detailing Simulator: Prologue update for 15 November 2021

| UPDATE AND FIXES

Share · View all patches · Build 7716614 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Detailers! 🚗

Thank you so much for your big and detailed feedback! For the last couple of hours we read your comments to fix even a small detail to make the gameplay more enjoyable for all of you. The team has prepared a update to the game.

List of changes:

  • Fixed a problem with a connected joystick
  • language fix for polishing in German
  • facilitating the drying of cars
Thank you for all your feedback and Steam review. 💪

🚘 PROLOGUE | SUGGESTIONS & FEEDBACK

🚘 PROLOGUE | BUGS & PROBLEMS

We are really excited and can't wait for your feedback! All suggestions and reports are extremely important to us, and we are counting on every thought and opinion!

Regards,

Car Detailing Simulator Team

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.