Grab Settings, Bugfixes & Improvements

Changed how Grab works for Mags and Breach

Now you can choose the best way to interact with your firearms and ammo:

Both Grip and Trigger (like in Boneworks) — now default one.

Trigger only (just like it was before and how it is in Pavlov).

only (just like it was before and how it is in Pavlov). Grip button only (why not, huh?).

Partial fix for hands turning backwards

Some bugs popped up after we changed how hands work in slow motion and we are gonna fight them all!

Today's fix should remove some annoying situations.

Also, checked that hand twisting bug is removed from all arenas. Thanks for reports!

All guns from Armory come with mags

Now when getting a gun from Armory it will be loaded, so you can start shooting right away!

Crash Log reporter/sender

This should help us figure out some crash issues. Fingers crossed!

Please, press Send Report button if you got such an issue.

Arcade Reload Bugfixes

A rare situation when after autoreloading you grab a mag and it jumps back into its place won't happen anymore.

