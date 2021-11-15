Hunters Patch [1.1.14]

[1.1.14]
[Changes]
- Red Powder was meant to now be excluded from being offered after combat, however Pink Powder was erroneously changed instead. This is now fixed.
[Fixes]
- Fix for new weapons not responding to Upgrade Tokens (as well as RoundShield and HeavyShield).
- Fix for Stand or Perish scenario displaying white artwork after entering the scenario.
- Fix for Sparring Partner scenario showing -400fl for the top option, but only requiring and charging 350fl
[1.1.13]
- Fix for Fenra failing to find targets on the first turn
- Fix for Shieldmaiden ruin-cards option
