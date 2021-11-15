 Skip to content

Banners of Ruin update for 15 November 2021

Hunters Patch [1.1.14]

Share · View all patches · Build 7716557 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[1.1.14]

[Changes]

  • Red Powder was meant to now be excluded from being offered after combat, however Pink Powder was erroneously changed instead. This is now fixed.

[Fixes]

  • Fix for new weapons not responding to Upgrade Tokens (as well as RoundShield and HeavyShield).
  • Fix for Stand or Perish scenario displaying white artwork after entering the scenario.
  • Fix for Sparring Partner scenario showing -400fl for the top option, but only requiring and charging 350fl

[1.1.13]

  • Fix for Fenra failing to find targets on the first turn
  • Fix for Shieldmaiden ruin-cards option

