Improving performance and troubleshooting

Hello everyone!
Based on the feedback received from players, a number of performance issues were identified (low fps, microfreezes, etc.), as well as a number of bugs and bugs, which this update is designed to deal with:
- Video memory usage was reworked, which should eliminate most of the camera rotation freezes, microfreezes, and should also increase FPS a little.
- Added option in settings that allows you to disable the use of hair for NPCs, which can add up to 20 FPS in some scenes.
- Fixed a bug related to the telekinesis of the summoner screamer.
- Fixed bug related to incorrect damage receiving.
- Fixed bug related to stationary first aid kit.
- Fixed several bugs in UI.
- Fixed other smaller bugs and malfunctions.
About your problems (especially related to the performance), bugs and wishes write in the corresponding discussion in the community tab.
