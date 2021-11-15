House of Rules Full Version Release - Nov 16

Hi everyone! We're back!

The full version of House of Rules has finally been released!

Although the game is still on Early Access due to the pricing policy of Steam, the v2.0.0 currently uploaded contains all the features we promised in the full version.

CAUTION!!! Please delete all the files from the earlier versions before downloading and starting v2.0.0.

The saves from the earlier versions don't load in v2.0.0. and will cause achievement errors and event bugs.

*What's different from the Early Access version:

-Improved the overall stability

-Brightened the lights

-Shortened the dialogues when seen once

-Redrew the marble puzzle to be more understandable

-Enabled skip for the story scroll in the salon

-Enabled skip for the cutscene before Ending 10(if the ending is already collected)

-Enabled skip for the cutscenes at the end of the game after watching it for the first time

-Added 40 Steam Achievements, 20 in-game achievements available for users without Steam app

-Added a hidden item unlocked when all the endings are collected

-Added post-credits scene when the 20th ending is collected

The saves from the demo v2.0.0. are now loadable in the full version.

We will be keeping our eyes on Steam Community Hub and our e-mail account to fix bugs and errors as soon as possible when reported. So if you have any trouble playing the game, let us know!

Developer E-mail: chiithecat815@gmail.com

Thank you for playing our game! :D