MAJOR UPDATE - v0.3 - New Map + New Effects + Ruins Extension + Bug Fixes

Additions:
- Added a level teleporter that the player will be required to collect three keys for in order to unlock and travel to the next level.
- Added new level 'Dunes' which is still in beta and work in progress with components changing overtime.
- Added blood effects to the zombies when shot by the player.
- Added death sound effects as well as random SFX for the zombies.
- Added new UI effects when a key is spawned, acquired or inserted into the teleporter.
- Added basic visual effects for teleporter when inserting keys.
- Added new Horde Mode that becomes active once the second key is inserted.
- Added a major extension to map 'Ruins' with forests surrounding the map and zombies coming from in-between the trees.
- Added new sound indicators when keys are spawned, acquired or inserted.
- Redid the options menu to include additional options as well to become tidier and more visually appealing.
- Added new and improved loading screens when travelling between levels.
- Added a Day/Night cycle.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where the player could buy the shotgun again, resulting in a loss of credits.
- Fixed a bug where the mage zombie would not move after being spawned.
- Fixed a bug where the ammo crates would not provide ammo for the shotgun.
Teleporter:
-
A new addition to the game is the teleporter which will now act as gate, allowing the player(s) to travel to the next level. In order for the player to travel through the teleporter they must acquire and insert three keys:
-
The first key is called the Activation Key and is spawned in one of three random locations on the map at Wave 5. It must be inserted first and before the other two keys.
-
The second key is called the Exploration Key and has a chance to be dropped by an armored zombie after its death. It must be inserted second and once put into the teleporter will activate Horde Mode where zombies will spawn faster, have more health and movement speed. A charge bar will also appear, indicating the amount of charge containing within the teleporter. The player must defend until the teleporter is fully charged at which point, Horde Mode ends.
-
The third key is called the Expedition Key and must be purchased from the weapon workbench. It can only be inserted into the teleporter once the other two keys have been inserted and the teleporter has been fully charged. On being inserted, the player(s) will be teleported to the next map.
Multiplayer News
- In August of this year, I attempted to create multiplayer and allow for players to form lobbies, join them and play together against the zombie hordes. Due to the challenge of developing multiplayer and my lack of experience, I decided to put the project for later date when I felt more comfortable developing it. Well I have good news, I recently have been studying documentation and becoming more experienced, I am ready to take on the challenge of developing multiplayer again. The next major update for the game will be the addition of multiplayer.
Future Development
- For those of you who are wondering about the game's future development I will continue to make small updates here and there, adding minor changes such as some content, bug fixes and map changes/improvements. Multiplayer is now my focus and will be the next major update for the game.
Thank you to those who have to continued to stick by the game's development and continue to support it.
Changed files in this update