Patch Notes - Version 1.1.00

Greetings Disciples,

We're pleased to let you know that a new update for Rogue Lords (v.1.1.00) is now available to download on your Steam client! This update is adding the Apprentice Mode, offering a new, more accessible experience to all of you especially if you had trouble overcoming certain battles. Not only are the enemies less powerful but you will start with a nice gift from the Devil in the form of more Diabolic Essence but also Terror.

Through this update we've also implemented a few bug fixes most notably on Achievements and Relics.

As always, feel free to share your feedback on the Steam forums or on [Discord](discord.gg/RogueLords) about the changes made in that update, our team is looking with great care at it to improve the game!

Read the Patch Notes below to learn more about the update's content.

Patch Notes

Difficulty Modes

Added a new difficulty mode: Apprentice

The current difficulty mode is now called Normal mode

In Apprentice mode, the player start with +50 Diabolic Essence, +1 Terror, and enemies deal less damage

Books can be unlocked in Apprentice mode

Achievements can be unlocked in Apprentice mode

Experience gains in Apprentice mode are the same as Normal mode Developers' note: Apprentice mode offers a more accessible experience for those struggling with Normal mode or simply wanting a place to experiment with builds and characters more easily. While the Normal difficulty mode remains the game's intended experience, we hope this addition gives everyone a place to enjoy Rogue Lords at their own pace.

Achievements

Fixed the Baron Samedi “What's yours is mine” achievement behaviour with the relic “Old-world amulet”

Relics

Fixed Anticipation Brooch relic sometimes not triggering on some preparation skills

Updated the visibility of some relics in game compartments (world map and/or event and/or combat)

• Bloody cleaver

• Corrupted talisman

• Netherworld crow

• Crystal ball

• Cursed apple

• Cursed sword

• Cursed wand

• Dreamcatcher

• Glass shield

• Ouija board

• Scapegoat

• Shadow shroud

• Soul stone

• Styx jet stone

Localization

Fixed many double line break in the middle of texts and line break at the end of texts

Fix Fanatic’s Worship status infotip displayed in French

Bug fixes