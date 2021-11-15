 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Xecryst Remains update for 15 November 2021

0.96.01 - Crash and Small hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 7716358 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

A small hotfix to include more bugs.

Important

Session save from 0.96.00 will have Enemy Power, Party Level, Camp Energy, and Wipe Recovery reset.

Minor

  • Block Ability no longer toggling off when using other ability.
  • Incapacitate Dizzy Debuff now has a particle effect.
  • Adjustment to Enemy Power, Party Level, Camp Energy, and Wipe Recovery code internally to prevent save and loading the wrong value. (Might cause more bugs though)
  • Slightly improves Character Infocard to include buff from Perks during the exploration phase.

Bugfixes

  • Block code rewritten which should no longer crash and cause memory corruption.
  • Movement Speed showing higher than it should.
  • Infocard being stuck if hovering on the object then moves the cursors to the sky.
  • Current Game Settings did not load correctly.
  • Cannot play the Training Stage.
  • Small typo and text.

Changed depots in 0.96.00 branch

View more data in app history for build 7716358
Xecryst Remains Depot Depot 510001
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.