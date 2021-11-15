0.96.01 - Crash and Small hotfix

A small hotfix to
include more bugs.
Important
Session save from 0.96.00 will have Enemy Power, Party Level, Camp Energy, and Wipe Recovery reset.
Minor
- Block Ability no longer toggling off when using other ability.
- Incapacitate Dizzy Debuff now has a particle effect.
- Adjustment to Enemy Power, Party Level, Camp Energy, and Wipe Recovery code internally to prevent save and loading the wrong value. (Might cause more bugs though)
- Slightly improves Character Infocard to include buff from Perks during the exploration phase.
Bugfixes
- Block code rewritten which should no longer crash and cause memory corruption.
- Movement Speed showing higher than it should.
- Infocard being stuck if hovering on the object then moves the cursors to the sky.
- Current Game Settings did not load correctly.
- Cannot play the Training Stage.
- Small typo and text.
