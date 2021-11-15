 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Slime Factory update for 15 November 2021

Small update

Share · View all patches · Build 7716325 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
-Fixed some interface bugs

Changed files in this update

Slime Factory Content Depot 1733861
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.