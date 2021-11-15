v2.1 fixes

Stun Assault removed as it was making the game far too easy
New Module added Stun and a Miss: Stun the enemy if you roll a 0 on your Attack Action Dice
- Fixed a bug where you would have unlocked an agent's Special Missions even if you hadn't beaten their standard mission
- Fixed a bug where choosing to Upgrade Start Dice wouldn't update your stats if you went straight into a battle
- Fixed a bug where choosing a Dice as your starting bonus wouldn't show the HUD after leaving the inventory
- Fixed a bug where choosing a Module as your starting bonus would show the HUD before drafting dice or a Boonus after leaving the inventory
- Fixed The Polter Game event still giving you a dice if you fail the event
- Fixed a bug where your Shield would appear at the start of the next battle
- Fixed an issue where highlighting your Burn or Static icon would show increased damage if you had Third Degree Burn or Static Conductor Modules equipped
- Fixed the Battery Saver Module giving you infinite battery
- Clarified the text on the Weakness Exploit Module
- Fixed the smoke not appearing on the blacksmith tile during Blindfold missions
- Fixed Status Immunity from the Bonus Roll being removed when using Lix's Multi Platinum and Cassie's Hellcat
- Fixed some instances where sound effects weren't affected by the volume slider
- The battery tokens around the board will update when Peppa's Life Gauntlet uses a potion
- Hopefully fixed some wacky interactions with Peppa's Life Gauntlet making her current HP and Battery higher than the maximum value
