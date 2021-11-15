 Skip to content

Fuzz Force: Spook Squad update for 15 November 2021

v2.1 fixes

Stun Assault removed as it was making the game far too easy

New Module added Stun and a Miss: Stun the enemy if you roll a 0 on your Attack Action Dice

  • Fixed a bug where you would have unlocked an agent's Special Missions even if you hadn't beaten their standard mission
  • Fixed a bug where choosing to Upgrade Start Dice wouldn't update your stats if you went straight into a battle
  • Fixed a bug where choosing a Dice as your starting bonus wouldn't show the HUD after leaving the inventory
  • Fixed a bug where choosing a Module as your starting bonus would show the HUD before drafting dice or a Boonus after leaving the inventory
  • Fixed The Polter Game event still giving you a dice if you fail the event
  • Fixed a bug where your Shield would appear at the start of the next battle
  • Fixed an issue where highlighting your Burn or Static icon would show increased damage if you had Third Degree Burn or Static Conductor Modules equipped
  • Fixed the Battery Saver Module giving you infinite battery
  • Clarified the text on the Weakness Exploit Module
  • Fixed the smoke not appearing on the blacksmith tile during Blindfold missions
  • Fixed Status Immunity from the Bonus Roll being removed when using Lix's Multi Platinum and Cassie's Hellcat
  • Fixed some instances where sound effects weren't affected by the volume slider
  • The battery tokens around the board will update when Peppa's Life Gauntlet uses a potion
  • Hopefully fixed some wacky interactions with Peppa's Life Gauntlet making her current HP and Battery higher than the maximum value

