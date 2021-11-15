Version 702: Weekly Build with Various Improvements

The XP gain for using the map icon system got some improvements that get it closer to the intended design from when customization shipped, but required improvements to how the base system handled placed puck clearing. Various other improvements to highly-reported immediately fixable issues were shipped as well, (spectating softlock, reporting players softlock, sprinting in bank vents, etc.)
Map Icon Improvements:
- Added "kill prediction" team wide XP bonus. Players killed near marked <!> puck icons will give the entire team a small bonus for the kill
- Running over claimed icons no longer removes them, instead icons are removed when the event is completed for a deployment XP bonus
- Molotovs and flares throw complete nearest claim to the event (you don't have to throw directly at it)
- Barb placement completes nearest claim within a small distance (have to place the center of the spool inside the box at minimum)
- Explosive charges complete claims at a very short distance, to allow for some wide double doors
- Everything else has a somewhat wider margin to allow for some error, but is not map wide like molotovs or flares
General Improvements:
- Fixed audio bug with bank rotating security door audio that would cause it to very often have the sounds not play
- Fixed bug where you could get stuck spectating your teammates after a round change; it should now auto clear if you are alive while spectating a teammate.
- Fixed bug where having the report menu open during an event that forces the menu closed would soft-lock the game
- Fix the player's height starting in "Crouched" mode until first crouch action (eg: players sprinting in bank vents)
- Fixed new unlock badges on customization screen for recently unlocked items not appearing until a tab switch
- Added alert badge to the customization side swapper if there is an unchecked cosmetic on the other side (many players reported badge not clearing, but it was because they didn't check the attacker side)
- Default keybind for charges for map pucks cleared for new config creation (a temporary fix to reduce cases where new players constantly drop wall charge and door charge pucks when pressing PTT)
- Unlocked "eyes" slot for the purple spiked face mask
- Fix for model skinning on characters wearing the mobster hat
- Nack11 bolt animates
- Sabr bolt animates
- Included fixes for various map issues reported on discord
Changed files in this update