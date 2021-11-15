Quick Hotfix v2.2.0.2

- Fixed an issue with the Options would cause a crash for certain people
- Fixed where some auto kick messages not printing anything
- Fixed the fog on Extraction Camp Whitner (cx_campwhitner) not working as it should
- Fixed a model on Barlowe Square having faulty normal map
- Updated Angelscript API
- Updated the pricing on Flatline Harvest (cf_flatline) ammo door
- Updated Extraction for Survivor AI. They no longer break if they try to go for the same extraction point. This has been fixed by making a "priority extractor". They will also get deleted after 10 seconds if they don't reach their destination or get stuck for no reason
