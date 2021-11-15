Patch Notes for 11/15/21

Enhancements
- DMs can now view fog from the players perspective.
- Hotkeys added to add fog and remove fog.
- Demo users can now host private sessions to try out DM functionality in a limited environment.
Fixes
- Changes have been made to prevent player input from affecting the game when it's no longer in focus.
- Rotating the camera is now smoother on the start of the rotation.
- Fixed a bug that caused the hide UI function to cause weird behavior.
- The feedback form now properly wraps text.
Changed files in this update