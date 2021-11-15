 Skip to content

GATE update for 15 November 2021

Patch Notes for 11/15/21

Enhancements

  • DMs can now view fog from the players perspective.
  • Hotkeys added to add fog and remove fog.
  • Demo users can now host private sessions to try out DM functionality in a limited environment.

Fixes

  • Changes have been made to prevent player input from affecting the game when it's no longer in focus.
  • Rotating the camera is now smoother on the start of the rotation.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the hide UI function to cause weird behavior.
  • The feedback form now properly wraps text.

