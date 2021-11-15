After months of testing, Pro Soccer Online is launching into Early Access on Steam. Thank you to everyone who helped with testing, donations and sharing with others. It wouldn't be where it is without you. You guys da real MVP. Be sure to share with friends and social media. Some of the next few steps in development will be getting translations added, improving matchmaking and fixing any bugs. After that it will shift towards a possible graphics overhaul, general improvements, lots more customization items with microtransactions, and possibly transition to free 2 play. After that, the focus will be game modes such as MyTeam and maybe others. Enjoy the game :)
Pro Soccer Online update for 15 November 2021
RELEASE DAY!!!
Patchnotes via Steam Community