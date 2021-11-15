A lot of additions and changes were made to the loadout system this time around. Most notably the new grenade and throwable system has been added to the game! You will now start every mission with a frag grenade that can be used to clear out large groups of enemies and for room clearing. More customization, types of grenades, and other throwables will be added in future updates.

As for removals, one particular point that will make the AI feel a lot more organic going forward is the removal of the AI ambusher code. Previously, some AI in contracts would randomly be assigned as an ambusher which meant they would ONLY alert on direct line of sight to the player, even if you shot them directly in the back.

A gun attachment/tuning system was also planned for this update, but it’s taking significantly longer than expected so it will be put on hold for the time being and the next several updates will return to adding story content to the game.

Full Changelog

Added

Throwables (grenades)

Explosions

Alternating black and white ceramic tiles

Changed

In-game camera refactored for better stability.

Pathfinding updated, all navmeshes have been regenerated.

Fast food restaurant in the Airport contract now has an alternating tile floor.

Randomizing a contract will now always select a minimum value of 16 enemies.

Killhouse refactored and optimized.

Killhouse starting beep sound volume reduced.

Tables, sofas, chairs, and some other small clutter no longer completely blocks your sight.

Player view ray rendering amount increased from 100 to 200.

Iron sights are now always visible when aiming and their scale has been slightly reduced.

Loadout UI refactored and optimized.

All explosion sounds were decreased in volume.

Bullet hit effect optimized.

Player stamina regeneration rate increased from 4 stamina regenerated per second to 6.

Map objects now use full 3D audio.

Interactable objects optimized.

Fixed

Several UI clamping positions adjusted to fit and look better at non-standard aspect ratios.

Ground colliders in the Airport contract adjusted to fit better.

Rifle reload animations transition from aiming.

Pistol reload animations now play properly.

Machine gun reload animations are now timed correctly and synchronize together.

Contract UI now shows the correct starting value for the number of enemies to spawn.

Melee weapons no longer get stuck in the swapping animation if you attempt to swap to your melee weapon when it’s already equipped.

Fixed an issue where the error UI (ironically) would sometimes not appear when loading a corrupted save file.

Out-of-range interactable objects can no longer be interacted with.

Removed