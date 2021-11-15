Foul Magic

Greetings and Salutations
This is our big patch of the year! A new class, 6 major new spells, a new biome, Act II boss, Complete Act II, Geomancer reworked. Unfortunately, we will have to wait with translations for the new patch, but it should be here any day now.
New Content
- Class: Stormcaller
- Biome: Planet of Yith
- Act II Boss
Player
- New Class: Stormcaller
- Reworked Geomancer, now has a shield
- Slightly slower falling speed
- Spell icons on GUI are now slightly smaller to make them more readable
- Tweaked light on cast orbs
- The Player is now slightly slowed by 10% during casting
- The Player is now 40% slower during charging ability
- Smoother aiming with a mouse
- Improved going down through platforms and overlapping platforms
- Cloth sim improvement
Items & Spells
- Trinket: Electric Gem
- Trinket: Heart of a Star
- Trinket: Lightning Trinket
- Trinket: Lightning Speed
- Spell: Lightning Beam
- Spell: Lightning Ball
- Spell: Ring of Filth
- Spell: Spider Ring
- Spell: Arcane Missile
- Spell: Force Push
- Charred hood now has improved sound
Bug Fixes
- Worm boss no longer get inverted damage taken debuff from Generalist (This caused it to be healed eventually)
- Localization for Patch: A New Beginning
- Hoods losing hp on entering a new area
- No longer anti-stuck jump on jumping through colliders
- Reduced chance of getting the same class
- Moving between areas with the player does no longer leave a trail of the orb particles
Many thanks to everyone that is playing the Early Access and giving us valuable feedback.
