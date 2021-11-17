- Titleist Pro V1x - New high-performance golf balls for top players, available now
- Titleist Vokey SM8 Wedges - Designed for maximum precision, the latest from Titleist is in the Pro Shop
- Coke Zero Sugar Pro Tour - Join the fun on Pebble Beach to win gift card prizes!
- Gameday Drive Apparel - Special edition apparel for players who complete their rounds
- 2021 Ugly Sweater - A cat-tastic addition is hitting the Pro Shop for the holiday season!
- Santa Hoodie - A Kris Kringle favorite, new Santa Hoodie available now
- Fireside Showdown - Cozy up with a new Showdown, starting in December
WGT Golf update for 17 November 2021
1.72.0 Release notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
WGT Golf Mac Content Depot 1182021
- Loading history…
WGT Golf PC Content Depot 1182022
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update