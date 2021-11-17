 Skip to content

WGT Golf update for 17 November 2021

1.72.0 Release notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Titleist Pro V1x - New high-performance golf balls for top players, available now
  • Titleist Vokey SM8 Wedges - Designed for maximum precision, the latest from Titleist is in the Pro Shop
  • Coke Zero Sugar Pro Tour - Join the fun on Pebble Beach to win gift card prizes!
  • Gameday Drive Apparel - Special edition apparel for players who complete their rounds
  • 2021 Ugly Sweater - A cat-tastic addition is hitting the Pro Shop for the holiday season!
  • Santa Hoodie - A Kris Kringle favorite, new Santa Hoodie available now
  • Fireside Showdown - Cozy up with a new Showdown, starting in December

Changed files in this update

