-fixed shop bugs
-fixed lack of items
-fixed crane
-fixed pop'ups
-fixed cursor problems
-amount indexes for big boxes of items
-fixed problems with ladders
-fixed problems with truck delivery
Ofc, there will be more hotfixes ;)[img]
Changed files in this update