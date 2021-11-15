 Skip to content

House Builder update for 15 November 2021

#1 HOTFIX

Build 7715778

-fixed shop bugs

-fixed lack of items

-fixed crane

-fixed pop'ups

-fixed cursor problems

-amount indexes for big boxes of items

-fixed problems with ladders

-fixed problems with truck delivery

