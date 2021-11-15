 Skip to content

Gravity Ace update for 15 November 2021

v43-EA

Last edited by Wendy

New and updated:

  • Boss 1 work in progress
  • Removed inactive fuelpod drop code except for bosses which will drop fuel as you fight them
  • New astronaut name from @Nathanael; Spoiler: the name is Nathanael; P.S.: You can name an astronaut if you watch the twitch stream
  • New astronaut names; Thank you @HybridLizard!; Thank you @GamedevUnknown!
  • Adjusted gamepad deadzone when navigating user interface
  • New astronaut name and catchphrase -- thanks @human1428!
  • Modified level so astronaut doesn't bounce to his death
  • Changed collision for detecting if player is out of the combat zone
  • Updated explosion and effect spawners to use global coordinates
  • Created "homing" group so that when player leaves combat zone they are vectored back to the nearest static defense or cave wall
  • Put asteroids into their own collision layer separate from enemies
  • Update tractor beam to use global coordinates so that it works with objects that are children of bigger objects
  • Added a label to exit beacons in the level editor to explain that they are hidden until activated
  • Added social media buttons to pause menu
  • Added social icons to main menu
  • Added background people floating around the level chooser like poor lost souls in Tartarus

Fixes:

  • Fixed homing arrow pointing to boss when player leaves the combat zone
  • Fixed dynamic checkpoint respawn position
  • Fixed boss shooting things in the level editor
  • Fixed respawning inside lasers
  • Fixed bug where ESC key didn't pause the game
  • Fixed bug where beam colliders were not active in the first second of the game load
  • Fixed bug where coins would not fade out at level exit
  • Fix crash when reactor is beaming away from boss and the player dies at the same time
  • Fixed enemy shooting and turrets and bullets so that they use global coordinates
  • Fixed speed trail to ignore parent rotations

