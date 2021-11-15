New and updated:
- Boss 1 work in progress
- Removed inactive fuelpod drop code except for bosses which will drop fuel as you fight them
- New astronaut name from @Nathanael; Spoiler: the name is Nathanael; P.S.: You can name an astronaut if you watch the twitch stream
- New astronaut names; Thank you @HybridLizard!; Thank you @GamedevUnknown!
- Adjusted gamepad deadzone when navigating user interface
- New astronaut name and catchphrase -- thanks @human1428!
- Modified level so astronaut doesn't bounce to his death
- Changed collision for detecting if player is out of the combat zone
- Updated explosion and effect spawners to use global coordinates
- Created "homing" group so that when player leaves combat zone they are vectored back to the nearest static defense or cave wall
- Put asteroids into their own collision layer separate from enemies
- Update tractor beam to use global coordinates so that it works with objects that are children of bigger objects
- Added a label to exit beacons in the level editor to explain that they are hidden until activated
- Added social media buttons to pause menu
- Added social icons to main menu
- Added background people floating around the level chooser like poor lost souls in Tartarus
Fixes:
- Fixed homing arrow pointing to boss when player leaves the combat zone
- Fixed dynamic checkpoint respawn position
- Fixed boss shooting things in the level editor
- Fixed respawning inside lasers
- Fixed bug where ESC key didn't pause the game
- Fixed bug where beam colliders were not active in the first second of the game load
- Fixed bug where coins would not fade out at level exit
- Fix crash when reactor is beaming away from boss and the player dies at the same time
- Fixed enemy shooting and turrets and bullets so that they use global coordinates
- Fixed speed trail to ignore parent rotations
