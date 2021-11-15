Update 1.3.2 is live!

Hey all! Here’s a small update with some improvements, fixes, and new lore logs.
- 4 new lore logs
- Multi-selecting buildings now allows you to equalise levels (if you have buildings of the same type, but varying levels, you can press a button to upgrade them all to the highest level)
- Bulk-opening lunchboxes now prioritises the foods you have the least of
- Doubled the production bonus from Cataclysm
- Buffed “Celestial Cornucopia” and “Spiteful Revival”
- Slightly turned down the threshold for when the game considers you “idle”
- Improved positioning for building panels
- Fix incorrect offline production calculations
- Fix a bug where players would receive 0 candy in late-game ascensions
- Fix Particle Generator building panel not showing up
- Fix “Transcendental memory” affecting the price of upgrades bought in previous cataclysms
- Slightly nerfed “Transcendental memory”
- Clearer descriptions for “Repeated fuelling”, “Reverse loyalty cards”, “Strafe”, “Space observatories”, “You And What Army?”, “Stalemate” upgrades and achievements
- Fix Kitchen description being obsolete
- Fix achievement notifications working incorrectly
- Fix island chunk incorrectly showing a positive effect for metal production buildings
- Fix island chunk being called sea chunk in building tooltips
- Fix typo in dark chunk effect
- Fix some cooking effects showing up multiple times
- Fix framerate settings not being applied on launch
Thanks for your patience and letting us know about the issues. Hopefully this will solve some of the inconveniences that happened with the game.
Let us know if there is anything else!
Best,
Coldwild Games team
Changed files in this update