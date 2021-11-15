UPDATE 1.10 - Fixes, Help Windows, and an Option To Never Buy Insurance Added!

"The Best BJ" continues to evolve with more voiced lines by the lovely Eryka Summers in-game dealer.

In this update:

FIXES:

An issue that could sometimes cause your balance to not be saved to the Steam leader boards has been corrected.

An issue that could sometimes cause the game to close when using Radeon video cards has had a work around implemented that should stop this from occurring. This is very difficult for me to test as I don't use Radeon video cards personally but if anyone notices this happening, please post it in the forums or email me at ZaxtorGames@yahoo.com.

ADDITIONS AND CHANGES:

An option has been added as a button in the bottom left next to the dealer voice button that will allow you to turn on rejecting all insurance options. When this button is green, you'll never have to choose yes or no to the 'Do you wish to purchase insurance?", 'nor will you even see or hear the question. Be sure you turn this option off if you ever want the option to purchase insurance! ..This option is saved so it will load it as you had it when you last closed the game.

Help windows have been added to give you information about Splitting, Surrendering, Doubling Down, and Buying Insurance when you hover your cursor over any option when it's available. This window is seen on the right side of the screen when your mouse is over an available option.

Doubling Down is now only possible when your first two cards total 8, 9, 10, or 11. Doubling down was previously available at an total from 2 to 20 and was quite silly, so now it should be more realistic. Keep in mind you still need to have the money to double down, or it will not be available.

The intro loading screen has been updated to now show the lovely Eryka Summers.

Note: A few people have suggested adding buttons to "repeat last bet" and "bet all" but after adding these buttons, I have decided against adding them as I think clicking on the chips is more immersive and makes your play feel less "robotic". I may consider this again at a later date, but for now, clicking the chips you want to bet has been left as the only way to make you wager before each hand.

Please let me know if you are enjoying the new dealer Eryka Summers and her voice as well as the other changes made such as the help windows and option to refuse all insurance with the click of the new button.

Good luck with the "BJ".. I do hope you are enjoying it!