Plush Madness update for 15 November 2021

Add BHaptics Support

Share · View all patches · Build 7715519 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We added Support for BHaptics! Now you should feel certain actions in the game which allows you to quickly react to it and also to be more immersed in the game.

We hope you will enjoy it!

